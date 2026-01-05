Mitchell finished the season with 59 carries for 341 yards and a touchdown while adding nine catches for 63 yards on 12 targets over 13 games.

This was a bounce-back season for Mitchell, who was limited to just five games in 2024 after recovering from a knee injury suffered as a rookie. Mitchell was inactive as a healthy scratch for the first month of the season before getting into the mix for the rest of the season. Though Mitchell never garnered more than nine carries in any game, he was effective with his chances by sustaining a 5.8 YPC figure over 59 rushes. He seemed to regain his speed with four carries of at least 20 yards. Mitchell enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Ravens will be able to offer him various types of qualifying offers. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill are both under contract for 2026, however.