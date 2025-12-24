Mitchell (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mitchell was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough practice due to a calf injury, but his ability to log a full session Wednesday puts him on track to play against the Packers on Saturday. The third-year pro has served in a backup role in the backfield behind Derrick Henry, though the former has logged at least eight carries in each of the Ravens' last two games. Mitchell has turned 48 carries into 308 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches (on 10 targets) for 56 yards across 11 regular-season games.