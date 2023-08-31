The Ravens placed Mitchell (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the Ravens' second preseason game against the Commanders following a 31-yard run. Despite the injury and missing some time during training camp, he was able to beat out Melvin Gordon and Owen Wright for the No. 4 running back spot behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Mitchell will now have to sit out for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.