default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions.

Mitchell will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive week as the Ravens rolling with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali as the two rotational running backs behind Derrick Henry. Mitchell's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Chiefs, but the 23-year-old running back is out of the backfield rotation barring injury, illness or suspension to Henry, Hill or Ali.

More News