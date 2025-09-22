Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Healthy scratch against Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions.
Mitchell will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive week as the Ravens rolling with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali as the two rotational running backs behind Derrick Henry. Mitchell's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Chiefs, but the 23-year-old running back is out of the backfield rotation barring injury, illness or suspension to Henry, Hill or Ali.
