Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Hurts knee Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury.
Mitchell won't return to the contest. Before Mitchell's exit, he carried six times for 76 yards, including a 55-yard gain. In his absence, Rasheen Ali is available to work behind top back Derrick Henry.
