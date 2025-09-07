Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Inactive for opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is inactive for Sunday night's season opener against the Bills.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Mitchell is a healthy scratch versus Buffalo, with Rasheen Ali getting the nod as the Ravens' No. 3 back in Week 1 behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill because of his special teams impact.
