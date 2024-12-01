Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Mitchell, who didn't log any snaps on offense in Week 12, will be the odd man out in the Baltimore backfield Sunday. In his absence, Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali are the team's available running backs versus Philadelphia.
