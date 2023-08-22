Coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell's shoulder injury he suffered Monday night against the Commanders isn't serious, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell left after rushing one time for 31 yards and never returned to the game. It sounds like he avoided a serious injury. Mitchell is in a contested battle for the Ravens' RB4 job behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. Mitchell's special teams contributions and playmaking ability might give him the edge over veteran Melvin Gordon.