Mitchell rushed the ball nine times for 54 yards in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams. He added one catch on two targets for eight yards.

Mitchell led the Baltimore backfield with nine carries and 10 touches, though Lamar Jackson led the team with 11 rushing attempts. Mitchell continued to show off his explosiveness, as his longest gain of the day went for 27 yards and he also managed four rushes of at least six yards. The Ravens haven't been willing to completely turn the rushing attack over to Mitchell, but he has at least eight carries in four of the team's last five contests.