default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell could see added opportunities Sunday against the Browns, as Justice Hill (toe) was ruled out Friday.

Derrick Henry is the clear leader in Baltimore's backfield, but the speedy Mitchell should get some chances in a change-of-pace role. Mitchell's averaging 6.2 yards per carry on a limited sample of 15 carries in 2025, as opportunities have been hard to come by behind Henry and Hill.

More News