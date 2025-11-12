default-cbs-image
Mitchell was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Mitchell has impressed in a small role the past few weeks, including four carries for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-19 win at Minnesota. He might even have a chance at a larger role Week 11 at Cleveland, with backfield mate Justice Hill (toe) missing Wednesday's practice while Mitchell at least managed limited participation.

