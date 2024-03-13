Mitchell (knee) appears poised to work in a complementary role in the Baltimore backfield in 2024 after Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mitchell and Justice Hill now become the top backups to Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing leader, while J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) appears set to leave Baltimore in free agency and Gus Edwards is slated to join the Chargers. Both Mitchell and Hill boast speed and pass-catching chops, making them worthy complements to Henry's overpowering rushing style, though Hill has the benefit of not needing to work his way back from an ACL tear. General manager Eric DeCosta said in February that he's confident Mitchell will work his way back from injury and contribute during the 2024 season, according to Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, but the timing of Mitchell's injury -- which he suffered in December -- makes his availability for Week 1 uncertain. Mitchell showcased elusiveness and big-play potential in limited action as a rookie, so if he can avoid losing his quick-twitch ability in the rehab process, he could prove to be a valuable contributor behind Henry, when healthy.