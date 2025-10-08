Mitchell carried three times for eight yards and recorded a five-yard reception while returning five kickoffs for 120 yards in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

A healthy inactive for each of Baltimore's first four games, Mitchell suited up Sunday as the Ravens looked to add some dynamism to the backfield to help compensate for the absence of dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring). Though he took the field for just four of the Ravens' 43 offensive snaps, Mitchell got the ball on each of those plays. His usage didn't come in garbage time either; three of his snaps came prior to halftime. Though he doesn't yet appear poised to leapfrog Justice Hill as the top change-of-pace option behind starter Derrick Henry, Mitchell could see his role grow slightly in subsequent weeks if the 1-4 Ravens are keen on getting another big-play threat on the field to spark an offense that has sputtered over the past two games.