Mitchell (undisclosed) did not participate in Monday's training camp practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mitchell hasn't practiced since the Ravens' preseason win over the Colts on Thursday, when he rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The nature and severity of Mitchell's injury isn't clear, but he would be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's exhibition contest against the Cowboys were he not to return to practice. With Mitchell, Rasheen Ali (undisclosed) and Marcus Major (concussion) all sidelined, D'Ernest Johnson and Myles Gaskin will compete for RB3 reps behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.