The Ravens placed Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

This move is merely procedural after it was confirmed Monday that Mitchell sustained a torn ACL in his left knee this past Sunday at Jacksonville. With Mitchell's season over and J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) also on IR, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will handle most of the backfield reps moving forward, though Melvin Gordon was signed off the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move.