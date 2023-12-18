Mitchell (knee) tore his ACL in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell's injury was confirmed by an MRI. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, and Mitchell's availability for the beginning of the 2024 campaign could be impacted by this injury. Mitchell finishes his rookie season with 47 carries for 396 yards (8.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 93 yards on 11 targets. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will likely lead Baltimore's backfield once again, just as they did while Mitchell recovered from a hamstring injury earlier in the season.