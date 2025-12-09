An MRI on Mitchell's knee came back clean after he exited Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Steelers, and the running back's injury is viewed as minor, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Before leaving early Sunday, the explosive Mitchell made an impact during his limited time on the field, contributing 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on six totes while bringing back three kickoffs for 72 yards. Though Mitchell has proven to be a potent complementary piece out of the backfield over his first three NFL season, durability is becoming a growing concern for the 23-year-old. Mitchell previously tore the ACL in his left knee back in December 2023, but fortunately, his latest knee issue appears to be less significant. The Ravens are categorizing Mitchell as day-to-day, leaving the door open for him to potentially be available this Sunday in Cincinnati.