Mitchell (hamstring) has no injury designation for Week 9 and will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie has played two offensive snaps all season, registering zero rushing attempts while catching his lone target for nine yards. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill should continue to handle the backfield work for Baltimore.
