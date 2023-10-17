Mitchell played zero offensive snaps in his NFL debut Sunday against the Titans.

The rookie was activated off of IR in advance of Sunday's game after missing the first five games of the season with a shoulder injury. Mitchell was unable to leverage his activation into a role on offense, though as he only saw the field on special teams. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, coach John Harbaugh believed Mitchell "played well on special teams" and that offensive coordinator Todd Monken "will be looking for opportunities to get [Mitchell] involved" during Monday's media availability. The Ravens take on the Lions in Week 7. Baltimore's leading rushers on Sunday -- Gus Edwards and Justice Hill -- mustered 32 yards apiece.