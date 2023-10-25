Mitchell (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell received his first regular-season snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Lions, but he injured his hamstring along the way and now is considered week-to-week. He's unlikely to practice this week or play in Sunday's game at Arizona.
More News
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Considered week-to-week•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: No offensive snaps in debut•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Making NFL debut Sunday•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Shifts off IR•