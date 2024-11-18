Mitchell did not get a touch on two offensive snaps Sunday against the Steelers.

The Ravens continue to slow-play Mitchell's reintroduction to the offense. Through two games, Mitchell has zero touches on three offensive snaps. He's been involved in the kick return game, but his role in the offense has been minimal since returning from a significant knee injury last December. The Ravens have two more games before the bye -- at the Chargers in Week 12 and home against the Eagles in Week 13 -- so it's possible that Mitchell will start to get more involved down the stretch. In the meantime, though, Mitchell is buried on the running back depth chart.