Mitchell failed to log a rushing attempt or target while playing just two of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams. He returned one kickoff for 17 yards over six snaps on special teams.

After touching the ball on all four of the snaps he played in a Week 5 loss to the Texans, Mitchell didn't see any usage Sunday and ranked fourth in snaps among Ravens running backs, trailing Derrick Henry (38), Justice Hill (35) and Rasheen Ali (three). The 23-year-old speedster doesn't appear to be a priority in Baltimore's offensive attack at the moment, despite the playmaking ability he can offer as a change-of-pace back.