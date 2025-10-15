Mitchell failed to record a single rush or target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.

Mitchell played just two of the Ravens' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow running backs Derrick Henry (38), Justice Hill (35) and Rasheen Ali (3). The 23-year-old speedster doesn't appear to be a priority in Baltimore's offensive attack at the moment despite the playmaking ability he can offer as a change-of-pace back. Barring injuries, Mitchell can be ignored for fantasy purposes going forward. Nonetheless, the East Carolina product will look to get more involved after the team's Week 7 bye when the Ravens host the Bears on Oct. 26.