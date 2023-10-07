Mitchell (shoulder) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, and as a result will not play Sunday against the Ravens, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mitchell was designated to return to practice earlier this week and was a full participant in subsequent days, but the Ravens are ultimately choosing to play it safe with the undrafted rookie. Kenyan Drake was elevated off the practice squad Saturday and would likely serve as the team's backup to Gus Edwards if Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) is not cleared for action.