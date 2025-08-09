Mitchell (undisclosed) is not participating in Saturday's training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It could just be a maintenance day for Mitchell, who got an extended run during the Ravens' preseason game against the Colts on Thursday and finished with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring as the Ravens prepare for their next exhibition game against the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 16.