Mitchell (knee) is now poised to work behind Derrick Henry, who is set to sign a two-year contract with the Ravens, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Mitchell and Justice Hill now become the top backups to Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing leader, while J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) is looking at free agency and Gus Edwards is slated to ink with the Chargers. Both boast speed and pass-catching chops, making them worthy complements to Henry's overpowering rushing style, though Hill has the benefit of not needing to work his back from an ACL tear. General manager Eric DeCosta said at the combine in February that he's confident Mitchell will work his way back from injury and contribute during the 2024 season, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, but the timing of the 2023 UDFA's injury (suffered in December) makes his availability for Week 1 uncertain. Mitchell showcased elusiveness and big-play potential in limited action as a rookie, so if he can avoid losing his quick-twitch ability in the rehab process, he could prove to be a valuable contributor behind Henry, when healthy.