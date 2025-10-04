Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: On track to be active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is expected to be active Sunday against the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell has been a scratch for each of the Ravens' first four games thus far, but it looks like he could contribute to the team's offense this week. In such a scenario, Mitchell would provide Baltimore's backfield, which also includes Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali, with a speed option in a contest that will be helmed by QB Cooper Rush, with star dual-threat signal-caller Lamar Jackson(hamstring) out versus Houston.
