Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Mitchell was ruled out shortly after being carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Based on the initial reaction to his injury, Mitchell could be looking at a multi-week absence, though the severity of his injury will likely be clarified soon. If Mitchell doesn't play in Week 16 against the 49ers, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would be in line to lead Baltimore's backfield.