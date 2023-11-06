Mitchell recorded nine rushes for 138 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Seahawks. He added one reception for negative four yards.

Mitchell's final line jumps off the page, as he accounted for two of Baltimore's three longest plays from scrimmage with 60 and 40-yard runs -- the latter of which went for his first career touchdown. While both came in garbage time, Mitchell's usage was intriguing, as he earned an equal amount of carries to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the first half. Mitchell ran an impressive 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine, so if he can continue to gain a foothold in the offense, he should remain a big-play threat.