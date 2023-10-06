Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

The undrafted rookie was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve and has since been a full participant in practice. Having missed the minimum four games, Mitchell could make his NFL regular-season debut this Sunday, though there's also a chance he'll be inactive even if he's healthy enough. If the Ravens call up Melvin Gordon from the practice squad again it'll be a strong sign that Mitchell either isn't expected to play or won't see much playing time.