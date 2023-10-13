Mitchell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.

Mitchell remains on injured reserve after being designated to return to practice prior to Baltimore's Week 5 matchup with the Steelers. After logging three full practices this week, the rookie running back could make his NFL debut against the Titans, though he would first need to be activated from injured reserve. Fantasy managers considering deploying Mitchell will need to set their alarms to check his status, as Sunday's game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EDT from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.