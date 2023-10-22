Mitchell exited Sunday's game against the Lions with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell did not play an offensive snap during his season debut last week against Tennessee. The undrafted rookie did log the first carry of his NFL career for nine yards during Sunday's contest, though it appears he sustained some sort of hamstring injury during the second half. With Baltimore up by more than four scores in the fourth quarter, it's unlikely that Mitchell will return even if he is able to overcome this hamstring injury. If so, his next possible chance to play would come Sunday, Oct. 29 versus Arizona.