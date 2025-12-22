Mitchell rushed nine times for 13 yards in Sunday night's 28-24 loss to the Patriots.

He wasn't targeted in the passing game and mustered a long run of just five yards. Despite Derrick Henry putting the offense on his back with Lamar Jackson (back) injured in the second quarter, it was Mitchell who was in the game late in the fourth quarter after New England pulled within three points at 24-21. Mitchell gained four yards on two carries, and the offense punted after six plays. Baltimore would go on to lose following a Zay Flowers fumble. Mitchell is averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry on 48 rushing attempts this season but carries minimal fantasy standalone value with Henry healthy.