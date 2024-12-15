Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Mitchell returned from a torn ACL in Week 10 but played only three total offensive snaps in three games thereafter. He's now a healthy scratch for the second straight week, allowing Rasheen Ali to suit up for the third time on the campaign.
