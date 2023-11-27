Mitchell carried the ball nine times for 64 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers. He added two catches on two targets for 25 yards.

Mitchell drew the first carry of the game for the Ravens and ultimately led the backfield with 11 touches. As has been the case, he was explosive with the ball in his hands as his longest rush went for 29 yards, and he also chipped in a 14-yard reception. Mitchell saw double-digit carries for the second time in his last four games and should continue to see his role expand once the Ravens return from their bye in Week 14.