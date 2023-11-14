Head coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell will be "more involved this week" during the Ravens' matchup with the Bengals on Thursday than he was in Baltimore's Week 10 loss to the Browns, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After Mitchell turned in a nine-carry, 138-yard rushing performance in a blowout win over Seattle in Week 9, Harbaugh spoke of expanding the rookie's role in the backfield rotation with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in Week 10. Harbaugh held true to that promise early in this past Sunday's 33-31 loss to Cleveland, and Mitchell came through with an electrifying 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then helped set up a field goal on the next possession with a 32-yard catch and run. However, Mitchell was curiously phased out of the game plan in the second half, as he played only four snaps and received just one touch as the Browns overcame a 24-9 deficit. Harbaugh's latest comments offer hope that Mitchell could cut further into Hill's role as a change-of-pace option behind Edwards, but fantasy managers will probably first want to see Mitchell's snaps and touch counts increase before inserting him into weekly lineups.