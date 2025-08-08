Mitchell took nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the Colts.

With Derrick Henry and Justice Hill resting, Mitchell got the start and the first carry. He then went wild on Baltimore's second drive, starting it with a 25-yard kickoff return before taking carries of 5, 2, 23 and 22 (TD) yards. Rasheen Ali mixed in for one carry on the drive, and later scored a TD of his own, but both the rotation and the caliber of Mitchell's performance suggest he's safely ahead of Ali. The question now is whether Mitchell will chip away at some of the snaps that went to Hill (or even Henry) in 2024.