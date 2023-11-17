Mitchell rushed eight times for 33 yards and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

The rookie back garnered seven more carries than fellow complementary option Justice Hill, further cementing the fact he appears to have clearly moved past Justice Hill for the No. 2 running back role. The undrafted rookie gained the majority of his yardage on a 21-yard run, but his explosiveness and versatility figure to continue affording him a solid allotment of snaps in a Week 12 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 26.