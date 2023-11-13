Mitchell rushed the ball three times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns. He added one reception for 32 yards.

Gus Edwards continued to lead the Baltimore backfield, as he tallied 12 touches compared to Mitchell's four. On the other hand, there's no doubt as to who the more explosive player was, as Mitchell found the end zone on a 39-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. One possession later, he took a short pass for a 32-yard gain to set up a field goal. Mitchell was used only sparingly from there, but he's making the case for a bigger role and appears to have moved ahead of Justice Hill on the depth chart.