Mitchell took four carries for 10 yards and returned a kick for 47 yards during Saturday's 35-10 win versus the Browns.

Mitchell played just 14 of Baltimore's 67 offensive snaps in Week 18, a similar role to what he saw in Week 17 at Houston after being inactive the three games prior. However, his biggest contribution to Saturday's win actually came on special teams, as he took a second-quarter kickoff all the way out to Cleveland's 48-yard line. He figures to play only sparingly in the Wild-Card Round versus the Steelers as long as Derrick Henry is at full strength.