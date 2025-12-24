Mitchell was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a calf injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Ravens didn't indicate that Mitchell sustained any sort of injury in this past Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots, so the running back's limited session Tuesday could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Regardless, the Ravens will give Mitchell a chance to potentially maintain or increase his practice activity on two more occasions before deciding whether he takes a designation into Sunday's game at Green Bay. If Mitchell isn't available this weekend, Rasheen Ali would have the change-of-pace role all to himself behind Baltimore lead back Derrick Henry.