Coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday's 31-13 preseason win in Dallas that Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury but may be able to play in next Saturday's exhibition at Washington.

Mitchell hasn't practiced since suiting up in the Ravens' preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 7, when he took nine carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. The nature of his injury wasn't revealed until Harbaugh touched on it Saturday, and even if he doesn't play next weekend, the running back will "be fine" for a Week 1 road matchup with the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 7. Once Mitchell is healthy, he's poised for a reserve role behind workhorse Derrick Henry and complementary option Justice Hill.