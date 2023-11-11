Mitchell (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

That the 21-year-old practiced fully Friday was likely a positive indication anyway, but this is a great development regardless for the rookie's availability. It's worth noting the Ravens haven't made an official designation regarding his status, but that should be officially cleared up before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The speedy running back has been electric in his first real opportunities after missing the beginning of the season due to a shoulder injury, but he played only 13 offensive snaps total in the demolition of the Seahawks in Week 9. It's unclear if the playing time will dramatically rise in what figures to be a much more competitive contest.