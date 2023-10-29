Mitchell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game with the Cardinals.
Mitchell will be forced to sit out after he suffered a hamstring strain in Week 7 versus the Lions. The running back was able to practice in full Friday, but he'll now shift his focus to returning in Week 9 against Seattle.
