default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Mitchell has recovered from the knee injury that led to his early exit from the past Sunday's loss to the Steelers. The speedster is expected to work in a complementary role to power runner Derrick Henry against the Bengals on Sunday as part of a Baltimore backfield that's missing Justice Hill (neck, IR).

More News