Kirkwood (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Kirkwood was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, but he will not suit up for Saturday's AFC wild-card game. Fellow practice-squad wideout Anthony Miller will play and will give the Ravens another pass catcher.
More News
-
Ravens' Keith Kirkwood: Elevated for wild-card game•
-
Keith Kirkwood: Still has opportunity•
-
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Keith Kirkwood: Brings added depth to BAL WR corps•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Makes minor impact again in 2023•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Logs touchdown in big win•