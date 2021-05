Bahar has signed with Baltimore as a UDFA, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bahar doesn't exactly fit the Lamar Jackson/Trace McSorley mold of a quarterback, so it would likely take a major showing at camp for him to stick around over Tyler Huntley as the Ravens' third quarterback. Bahar closed out his college career at Monmouth in 2019 when he racked up 3,648 passing yards and a 30:9 TD:INT ratio while completing 64.5 percent of his pass attempts.