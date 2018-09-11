Dixon (knee) didn't participate Tuesday in the Ravens' walk-through session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dixon was also a spectator Monday. With the Ravens facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's showdown with the Bengals, Dixon may not have sufficient time to make a full recovery from the knee injury he sustained in Baltimore's 47-3 win over Buffalo in Week 1. Dixon logged 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in that contest, but he's likely to handle fewer snaps behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen in more competitive games.

