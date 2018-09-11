Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Absent from practice
Dixon (knee) didn't participate Tuesday in the Ravens' walk-through session, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dixon was also a spectator Monday. With the Ravens facing a quick turnaround for Thursday's showdown with the Bengals, Dixon may not have sufficient time to make a full recovery from the knee injury he sustained in Baltimore's 47-3 win over Buffalo in Week 1. Dixon logged 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in that contest, but he's likely to handle fewer snaps behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen in more competitive games.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Expected to miss time•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Scores in big win•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Tallies 20 total yards in preseason win•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Returns to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...