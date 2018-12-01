Dixon (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

The Ravens opted to place Alex Collins (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, opening the door for Dixon to make his return after injuring his knee in the opening game of the season. It's worth noting that Dixon looked particularly promising during that contest, combining with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a number of devastating read-option plays during the second half when the game was already well out of reach. Still, given Dixon's prolonged absence and the emergence of Gus Edwards (ankle), it's unlikely the recently activated running back will see a number of carries instantly, and he might even be third on the pecking order behind Ty Montgomery, who combined for 64 total yards on 11 touches in a Week 12 win over the Raiders.

More News
Our Latest Stories