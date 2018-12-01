Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Activated off injured reserve
Dixon (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
The Ravens opted to place Alex Collins (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, opening the door for Dixon to make his return after injuring his knee in the opening game of the season. It's worth noting that Dixon looked particularly promising during that contest, combining with quarterback Lamar Jackson on a number of devastating read-option plays during the second half when the game was already well out of reach. Still, given Dixon's prolonged absence and the emergence of Gus Edwards (ankle), it's unlikely the recently activated running back will see a number of carries instantly, and he might even be third on the pecking order behind Ty Montgomery, who combined for 64 total yards on 11 touches in a Week 12 win over the Raiders.
More News
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Could be activated for Week 13•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Designated to return from IR•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be in trouble with league•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: May be activated from IR•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Placed on IR•
-
Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Expected to miss several weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....