Dixon rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries during Thursday's 20-7 win over Washington.

Dixon's been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks, but showed plenty of wiggle in the preseason finale, particularly on a 16-yard run he bounced to the right edge late in the first quarter. Dixon's kind of in weird spot. On one hand, down-roster running backs are more valuable in Baltimore than other squads given the presumed emphasis that will be placed on the run. On the other, Dixon was already passed over by the emergence of Gus Edwards only to see the Ravens add veteran Mark Ingram and rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill in the offseason. His role is uncertain at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...