Ravens' Kenneth Dixon: Caps preseason with 66 yards
Dixon rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries during Thursday's 20-7 win over Washington.
Dixon's been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks, but showed plenty of wiggle in the preseason finale, particularly on a 16-yard run he bounced to the right edge late in the first quarter. Dixon's kind of in weird spot. On one hand, down-roster running backs are more valuable in Baltimore than other squads given the presumed emphasis that will be placed on the run. On the other, Dixon was already passed over by the emergence of Gus Edwards only to see the Ravens add veteran Mark Ingram and rookie fourth-round pick Justice Hill in the offseason. His role is uncertain at best.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...